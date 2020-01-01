James Wayne Heithcock, age 82 of Franklin, passed away Dec. 30, 2019.
Born in Williamson County, he served his country 30-plus years in Tennessee National Guard. He loved music and was a member of Hillsboro Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by parents, James Ennice and Elise Newcome Heithcock and brother, John Morris Heithcock. Survived by: children, James Tandy (Claudette) Heithcock and Temmie (Gene) Woodard; grandchildren, Heith E. (Bethany) Woodard, Caitlin S. (Chris) Burgdorf and great grandchildren, Elise and Clayton Burgdorf, Knox and Lola Kate Woodard; brothers and sisters, Janice (Archie) Buttrey, Tim (Sandra) Heithcock, Edna Buttrey, Kathy (Glen) Beard, David (Bonnie) Heithcock; close friend and uncle, John (Norma) Newcome. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brad Brandon officiating.
Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
