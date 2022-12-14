James Wesley Gossett, Sr., age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away December 10, 2022.
James was born in Hickman County, TN to the late James Franklin Gossett and Daisy Clark Gossett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by sons, James Wesley Gossett, Jr. and Thomas Jason Gossett; grandson, James Kyle Gossett; sister, Alma Gossett Eubank. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alma Fox Gossett; son, Frank Jeffrey Gossett and wife Sherri; daughters-in-law, Dianne Gossett and Michelle Gossett; grandchildren Tina Gossett (Ronnie) Holmes, Christopher Wesley (Leanne) Gossett, Angela Gossett Cherry, Sara Gossett (Harley) Autry, Ethan Alexander Gossett, and Caitlin Elizabeth Gossett; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Nancy Gossett (Jerry) York; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11:00AM Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00PM Monday, December 12, 2022 and one hour prior to the service. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Gossett, Ethan Gossett, Jerry York, Harley Autry, Cody McNeil, Jeff Gossett, Gerald Witcher and Willie Covington. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Sullivan and his numerous nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.
