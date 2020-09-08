Jamie Gaye Murley Ford, age 72, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away Sept. 4, 2020. She was Born in Gallatin, Tennessee to the late James and Sylvia Cunningham Murley. Jamie was a retired banker of 40 years with Bank of America which was formerly Williamson County Bank. She enjoyed gardening and her horses. She loved her family dearly and especially her grandchildren who she adored.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Melinda Carol Ford, and brothers, Steve Murley and John Murley.
Survived by her husband of 50 years, John Ford; sons, Matt (Cindy) Ford, Justin (Haley) Ford, and Jimbo Ford; grandchildren, Samuel, Nora, Bob, Ana, and Ethan Ford; sisters, Sandra (Jim) Estes, Marsha (Jimmy) Goodal and Debra Corwin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold Ford, Beth Ford and Howard Ford.
Graveside Services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Elder Clifton Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. Serving as active pallbearers are Jake Lawhorn, Luke Evans, George Lamb, Tommy Lamb, Brandon Allen and Tracy Bruce.
Williamson Memorial funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615794-2289
