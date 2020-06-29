Jane Holt Beasley, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee and longtime resident of the James Subdivision, passed away June 26, 2020 at NHC of Franklin.
Jane was born in Williamson County and she was a retired switchboard operator with Bell South and with Williamson Medical Center for 30-plus years. Jane enjoyed her flowers, loved to cook, and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Daisy Holt; husband, Billy Beasley; daughter, Janet Smith; sisters, Julia, Lillian and Jean; and brothers, Charlie, Kenneth and James Owen Holt.
Survived by daughters, Susan England and Maxine (Earl) Nichols; sons, Mike (Diana) Beasley, Gary (Melba) Beasley and Jamie (Cindy) Beasley; grandchildren, Jeremy (Donna) Nichols, Patrick (Niki) Nichols, Curtis (Dottie) Beasley, Jennifer (Norman) Simiomi, Beverly Huff, Kevin (Angie) Beasley, Will Beasley, Wayne (Christy) England and Brandi (Zac) Clark; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sisters, Mary Alice Garrett and Cleo Holt.
Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Monday evening from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes special thanks to everyone at NHC Franklin for their wonderful loving care.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Jane Beasley memorial fund c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
