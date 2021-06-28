Janet Binkley Hargrove, age 90, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away June 18, 2021. She was a member of Leiper’s Fork Church of Christ and the Senior Citizens of Leiper’s Fork. At the time of her passing, she was the oldest citizen in Leiper’s Fork formerly known as Hillsboro Community. She lived in the community since she was 10 years old on the family farm.
Preceded in death by husband, Robert Hargrove and son, Phil Hargrove. Survived by: sons, Jerry Hargrove and Bobby Hargrove; daughters, Mickey (Ronnie) McCluskey and Peggy Hargrove; grandchildren, Phillip (Gigi) Hanson, Dione Smith, Andy (Kristie) Hargrove, Jamie Camp, Rhonda (Steve) Perry, Jodi (Keith) Barnhill, Kevin (Ronni) Humphrey and Tracy Allain; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Frances Binkley and other loving family members.
Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Johnny Webb officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Andy Hargrove, Bo Hargrove, Phillip Hanson, Steve Perry, Keith Barnhill, Cole Barnhill and Charlie Blair. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Leiper’s Fork Church of Christ. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday and two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
