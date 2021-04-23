Janet Meadows, age 85, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2021 with her family by her side. Born in Bedford, Indiana to the late Henry Charles Morris and Helen Blanch Murphy. As a dedicated single mother she tirelessly devoted her life and made many sacrifices in the course of raising four children and supporting them through college. She continued nurturing as a grandmother taking an active role in helping to raise five grandchildren in the next generation. Janet will be remembered as selfless and giving provider for her children and grandchildren without regard for herself.
She leaves behind her loving children, Gregory Scott (Connie) Meadows of Warsaw, Indiana, Jay (Paula) Meadows of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Von (Jill) Meadows of Smyrna, Tennessee and Kim (Tim) Schneider of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jeremy and Drew Meadows, and Alex, Garrett and Mallory Schneider. Preceded in death by siblings, Henry Guy “Bud” Morris, Caroll Jackson, Sharon VanHorn and Ann Jacobson.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network at www.autisticadvocacy.org.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.