Janice Anderson Herbert, lifelong resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Nov. 15, 2019.
Janice graduated from Franklin High School in 1959 and then attended the University of Tennessee- Knoxville. She was an active member of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ and enjoyed years of involvement and leadership in Community Bible Study. She had a servant heart and lived each day to glorify God.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, J. Clark and Nova Spencer Anderson and brother, Bill Anderson. She was devoted to her family and is survived by her loving children, Lettie (Mark) Vandiver, Amy (Don) Hirt and Ward (Ellen) Herbert; grandchildren, Graham and Campbell Vandiver, Elise, Anderson and Kathryne Hirt, Payton and Ben Herbert; and sisters Mary Jo (Jim) Vaillancourt and Nancy (John) Hubbard.
A celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, 1049 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org, Cedar Lake Lodge at cedarlake.org. or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. at www.alztennessee.org. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
