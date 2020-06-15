Janice Winchester Ring, age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020. She taught all of those who came in contact with her how to love and be loved. She was settled and prepared for eternity. While her occupation was the Secretary of Tenn. Contractors, Inc., her job was the encouragement of those she came in contact with.
Preceded in death by husband, John Darrell “Johnny” Ring; son, Troy Ring; parents, William and Martha Winchester and brother, Billy Winchester. Survived by: son, Tyler (Wendy) Ring; grandchildren, Wesley (Paige) Ring, Shelby (Spencer) Turkington, Daniel, Hope, Haley, Luke and Heidi Ring; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Ring.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Grace Chapel Church (Family Room) Steve Berger officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens Dewey Greene officiating at 1 p.m., June 17, 2020. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Josiah’s House (address). Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
