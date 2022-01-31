Janie Polly Sawyer White of Spring Hill, Tennessee and a former longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 25, 2022 in Columbia, Tennessee. Born in Williamson County to the late John Allen Sawyer and Emma Eudora Ford Sawyer. Polly was retired from Black & Decker and member of Grassland Baptist Church. Polly enjoyed painting, search word puzzles, yard work and pretty flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her son, Tony White; husband, Charles White; granddaughter, Josephine Rose Reed; grandson, Ryan Bruce; brothers, Jack Sawyer and Dan Sawyer; sisters, Mary Alice Smithson, Lois McCluskey, Sara Heithcock, Lazinka Tansil, Ruth Reese, Martha Fiveash.
Survived by daughter, Sandra Kay Reed; son, Marshall Allen (Diana) Reed; grandchildren, Scotty (Tara) Reed, Toby (Heather) Bruce, Randy Purcell, Christopher (Mary Beth) Reed, Teddy (Noel) Reed, Jessica (Ethan) Fields; great-grandchildren, Taygan, Jordan, Kian, Jayden, Emmitt, Amelia, Hunter, Justin, Ariana, Jordan, Logan, Isabella, and Kailey; great-great-granddaughter Lila.
Services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29,2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Adams officiating. Visitation hours will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28 and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are Overton Smithson, Ronnie McCluskey, Rusty Sawyer, Billy Sawyer, Tyler Price, Clay Balthop and Otie Smithson.
Honorary pallbearers are Edward Harmon, Dustin Harmon, Mark Love, Jim Johnson, Brad Smithson, Montreal Oden, Gary Brock, Allen White, Dr. David Turner, Bubba Smithson and Mike Tansil.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the White Family.
3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
