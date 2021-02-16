Janis Elaine “Jan” Isaacs, 71, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Isaacs; father, Ralph Aschinger; mother, Gladys Aschinger; and sister, Carol Cooper.
Jan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Sam Barker; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Jerry Wilson; and beloved grandson, Miles Barker.
Jan was a lifelong lover of horses, the water and good books. She shared the most special of relationships with her grandson, Miles, to whom she was “JJ.”
Jan’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the entire Somerside staff at Somerby Franklin and Cami Wright, NP.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in Jan’s honor to the Saddle Up organization.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
