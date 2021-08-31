Jeanne Tarrant Eden, age 89, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and formerly of Brevard, North Carolina went to be with her Lord on Aug. 20, 2021. She was born in New York, New York to the late John Garland Tarrant and Julia Mentz Tarrant. Jeanne was a Christian woman who was a long-time member of the St. Timothy United Methodist Church in Brevard, North Carolina. She graduated from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Art and was a talented oil painter throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Eden. She leaves behind her two sons, Brion (Pauline) Connolly and Evan Raymond Connolly; grandchildren, Christina (Josh) Decker, Sean (Danielle) Connolly, Jessica Connolly, and Ryan (Emily) Dailey; great-grandchildren, Jax and Norma Connolly, Rebecca Dailey, Ivy Cook and Isis Decker. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc at www.thearc.org.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
