Jeffrey Duane Frey, age 57, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 1, 2020 after a strong courageous battle with cancer.
He worked for over 25 years as an elevator technician. Jeff owned his own landscaping and mowing business. His health never took away his funny disposition and positive outlook on life. His kind spirit and smile will be sadly missed.
Preceded in death by parents, James Stephen, Sr. and Anne White Frey and brother, Larry Frey. Survived by: wife, Tammy Gilley Frey; brothers, John (Kay) Frey and Steve (Ann) Frey; sister, Kathy (Kelley) Ryan; step daughter, Brittney (David) Campbell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Margarette Gilley; brother-in-law, Mike (Julie) Gilley; step-grandchildren, Aiden and Skylar Campbell; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Crockett officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Jeff Frey Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.