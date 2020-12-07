Jeffrey Michael Hermsdorfer, age 73, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 4, 2020. Jeff received his bachelors’ degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a member of Kappa Sig Fraternity which was the first fraternity on campus. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard of Tennessee. He became a Certified Public Accountant and worked in manufacturing and later retired from the State of Tennessee.
Preceded in death by parents, Arthur Frank and Eleanor Labar Hermsdorfer, and brothers, Steve Cawthorn and Art Hermsdorfer. Survived by: wife of 52 years, Suzanne Daniels Hermsdorfer; daughters, Leslie Eleanor (Steve) McRuiz and Lori Suzanne (Marshall) Marlin; grandchildren, Gracie and Jackson Marlin; brother, Kenneth (Callie) Hermsdorfer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Laura (Jon) Kinnard, Jayne Daniels, Becky Cawthorn and Sally Hermsdorfer; cousin, Larry Hermsdorfer, many nieces and nephews and other loving family members.
A private memorial service will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital or Alive Hospice. The family would like to extend a heartful thanks to the team of Alive Hospice Home Care.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
