Jeffrey Paul Woodford, age 53, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 22, 2021. Jeff was a longtime resident and member of Rolling Hills Community Church. Owner of J.P. Woodford and Company. He received his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan.
Survived by: wife, Misty Woodford; son, Sam Woodford; daughter, Lexi Kate Woodford; parents, Paul and Betty Woodford; sister, Pam (Mike) Caron; father-in-law, Tim (Emily) Sanders; step father-in-law, William Baker; sister-in-law, Meghan Rubio; nieces, Morgan (Dustin) Mynatt, Mallory Neal, Julianne Bea and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Rolling Hills Community Church, Jeff Simmons officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Rolling Hills Community Church. Interment in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Steve Corbin, Ray Steely, Frank Sullivan, J.B. Cox, Jeff Morris, Ben Breeding, Rob Campbell, Rhea Hughes, Chuck Head and Randy Banks. Honorary pallbearers will be J.P. Woodford Employees and Contractors. Memorials may be made to Samuel and/or Alexis Woodford, c/o First Horizon Bank, Attn: Eric, Pam or Sara, 1214 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.