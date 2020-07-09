Jenny Sue Smithson Hernandez, age 67, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 8, 2020.
She was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Willie Frank “Nutt” and Maggie Sue Smithson. She was formerly employed by Williamson Medical Center where she worked in the cafeteria. She later retired from Publix in Cool Springs where she worked in the deli. Jenny loved playing “Pedro” with her family and friends, but most of all she loved her Boston Terrier pups.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy “Moose” Smithson and her beloved terriers, Bandit and Memphis. Jenny is survived by her loving sons, Chris (Gayle) Harper of Santa Fe, Tennessee and Frankie Harper of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jackson Harper, Devin Alexander and Thomas Moles; sister in-law, Susan Smithson of Franklin, Tennessee; niece, Carrie Smithson of Clarksville, Tennessee; her best friend, Ann Martin of the Burwood Community and many other loving family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Sister Inez Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlin/Jackson Cemetery. Phillip Martin, Keith Logue, Paul Wyatt, Jeffrey Gunnel, Fred Haley and Brad Fann will serve as pallbearers. Lewis Mosley will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Memorials may be made to the Jenny Harper Hernandez Memorial Fund or to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
