Jerry Carson Crunk, age 73, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Dec. 8, 2021 after a brief illness.
Jerry was born in Davidson County to the late James Stinson Crunk and Georgia Hardy Crunk. A 1967 Graduate of Franklin High School Rebels. He retired from sales in the Medical Mobility Equipment Field and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Jerry loved golf, boating, hunting, and was an avid Civil War Enthusiast. If you knew Jerry, he was a natural born salesman and he never met a stranger. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Jordan Crunk of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughters, Christina (Michael) Smith, Carrie Crunk Carter, of Franklin, Tennessee; Jamie (Rodney) Masengale of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jessica, Madison, Jackson, Olivia, and Jarod; sister, Lynn Watters; half-sister, Wanda Kay Ferrell; brother, Jimmy (Jean) Crunk.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor John Shepard officiating. Visitation hours are from 4 – 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Honorary Pallbearers are the Classmates of 1967 Franklin High School Rebels.
Memorial donations in Jerry’s name may be made to the American Heart Assoc or Monroe Carroll Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
