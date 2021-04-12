Jerry Lewis Beard, age 51, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 3, 2021 in Manchester, Tennessee. Born July 25, 1969 in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Joseph Elmer Beard, Sr. and Willie Irene Goins Beard.
In the past, Jerry was plumber and a mechanic. He always could make people laugh, and he was a loving dad and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Beard; son, Andrew Beard; brothers, Leonard “Pee Wee” (Samantha) Beard and Joseph Elmer Beard, Jr. and several Nieces and Nephews.
Services will be conducted 3 p.m., Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 2 – 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.