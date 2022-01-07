Jessie Trice “Ma Jessie” Bennett, age 88, of Cross Keys Community, Tennessee passed away Dec. 30, 2021. Devoted to her family and faithful Christian servant. Ma Jessie was mother and friend to many in the community. Her feisty spirit and wit will be sadly missed. Preceded in death by husband of 69 years, Charles Davis “Charlie” Bennett; daughter, Connie Bennett Marlin; parents, Grover W. and Carrie M. Trice. Survived by: daughter, Brenda (Dan) Wooten; son, Rodger (Lynn) Bennett; son-in-law, Tim Marlin; sister, Peggy Johnson; grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Daniel, Jessica (Seth) Duke, Kyle (Chelsea) Marlin, Buck (Sarah) Bennett and Tanner (Kailyn) Bennett; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Anthony Bishop officiating. Interment Cross Keys Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be grandsons, great grandsons, Tim Marlin, Randy Hickman and Gene Marlin and caregivers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Linda Harris, Christy Skinner, Elaine Glenn, Grace Glenn, Carla Hilgert, Pam Loague, Mary Jean Wiley and nurses with Avalon Hospice. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
