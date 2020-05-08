Jill Diane Thacker, age 63, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away May 6, 2020. She was a native of Detroit, Michigan and worked as an inspector for ATCO.
Preceded in death by her parents, James and Marrianne Meadows Levi; son, Jame Ethan Thacker; daughter, Karie Lynn Thompson; and sisters, Judy Thacker and Terri Meadows. Survived by her husband of 45 years, James “Jim” Thacker; daughters, Shawn Marks and April Thacker; grandchildren, Elliott Marks, Cheyenne Thompson and Jaxon Thacker; and sisters, Tammy (J.R.) Hunt, Jan Wilcox, Chris Phillips, Debbie Dolle and Kathy Ludwig.
A private family viewing will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial donations in Jill’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
