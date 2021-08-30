Jim Irby passed away on Aug. 24, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Steve) Bennett; grandchildren, Abbey (Chris) Lanigan, Kirby Bennett and Will Bennett; great-grandchildren, Owen and Jack Lanigan; former wife, Claudine Davis Irby and brother, Robert “Bobby” (Nadine) Irby, Jr.
Jim retired from William F. Miller and Associates. A resident of Brentwood for 40 years, he was very involved in the community as a member of Brentwood Baptist Church for 40 years and Brentwood Country Club for 29 years. An avid sportsman, Jim was a hunter, fisherman, golfer and lover of all sports.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church Missions, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
