The Town of Nolensville is mourning the loss of former Mayor, Jimmy Alexander.
Alexander was elected as an alderman in 2004 and served with each mayor for the Town of Nolensville, including Nolensville’s first Mayor, Charles Knapper, before being elected Mayor of Nolensville in 2010 and serving until 2020. Alexander brought his extensive professional planning background from Metro Nashville to Nolensville.
Mr. Alexander chose to devote his retirement years to public service. He played an integral role in each major project and development that occurred in what became an award-winning town.
Visitation for Mayor Jimmy Alexander will be on Wednesday, August 10 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home - Hickory Chapel located at 5852 Nolensville Road in Nashville.
His Celebration of Life will occur on Thursday, August 11 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Hills Baptist Church located at 1635 Sunset Road in Brentwood. The service will also be live-streamed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.