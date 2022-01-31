Jimmy DeWayne Dillingham, age 66, of Burns, Tennessee passed away Jan. 26, 2022. Jimmy was employed as a mechanic with Division 2 and was formally employed with Kenworth and Civil Construction.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Audie and Carolyn Southall Dillingham. He is survived by a son, Daniel Mack Dillingham; daughter, Jessica Dillingham; brother, Jerry Dillingham; two grandchildren, Ridley Bustos and Adler Bustos.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.Inurnment will take place at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
