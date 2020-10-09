Jo Ann Roberts Bowen, age 85, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Oct. 7, 2020. Mrs. Bowen was born in Shelby, North Carolina to the late Maurice Henderson and Evelyn T. Hord Roberts. She was retired accounting clerk with CPS Industries.
Preceded in death by husband William M. “Bill” Bowen. Survived by: son, William Maurice “Reece” (Dee) Bowen; daughter, Debbie (Denny) Hinds; sister, Betty Gamble; grandchildren, Andrea (Louis) Keller, Elijah (Christy) Bowen and Zane Bowen; and great-grandchildren, Brynne and Ruby Keller.
A Celebration of Life graveside will be conducted at a later date at Double Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby, NC.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.