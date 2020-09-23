JoAnn Langley Drake, age 86, of the Rally Hill Community and formerly of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in Maury County to the late Clarence and Elise Yancey Langley. JoAnn was formerly employed at Durango Boot Company and the old Williamson County Hospital. She was of the Presbyterian Faith and she loved the time she spent loving on her grandchildren, loved her cats, the Grand ole Opry, her flowers, and traveling.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Drake, Jr.; sister, Betty Collins; and brother, Jimmy Langley.
Survivors include her four daughters, Margaret Guice, Jeanie Ling, Faye (David) Caceres and Lynn Dobbs; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson and three more on the way; and sister, Kathy Watkins.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Raymond Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are David Caceres, Joe Johnson, Jimmy Gilliam, Jim Rhodes, Keith Davis, Kenneth Ling and Rafael Trejo.
Memorials may be made to Willowbrook Hospice or the Williamson County Humane Society.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.