Joe Edward McMillen, age 78 of Chapel Hill, Tennessee passed away Nov. 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Fred and Myrtle McMillen. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Preceded in death by his brothers, Fred McMillen, Jr. and Billy “Bubba” McMillen. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy McMillen of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; son, Dustin (Melissa) McMillen of Bowling Green, Kentucky; daughters, Jody (Clayton) Watkins of College Grove, Tennessee and Mason Boone of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; sister, Diane Mangrum of Lewisburg, Tennessee; brother, Jim Mangrum of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; grandchildren, Madison (Ryan) Young, Jack McMillen, Reese McMillen, Logan Boone, Danielle Watkins and Elijah Watkins.
A memorial gathering will be held 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Mel Kiekhafer, Shac Herbert, Reese McMillen, Jack McMillen, Logan Boone, Elijah Watkins, Kurt Jeter, Matt Jeter, Ben Jeter, Bob Burris, Larry Eley, Gary Sanders, Jim Wright and Hazen Noland. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Grove Hill Church.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.