Joe Larry Jones, age 77, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021 in Gallatin, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by wife, Ada (Jean) Vaughn Jones, and parents, Joe Anderson Jones and Mary (Evelyn) Cockman Jones. Jones, a long-time resident of Sanford, North Carolina, lived on Lake Tillery in North Carolina for many years after the passing of his wife, and then moved to a home on Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee to be close to his children.
On April 21, 1943, Joe Larry was born in Bennett, North Carolina. He attended Bennett High School and maintained close relations with his classmates until his death. He graduated from Elon College in 1964, and earned his Masters’ of Education from the University of NC at Chapel Hill in 1969. He married Ada Jean Vaughn on May 14, 1971 in Goldston, North Carolina. Jones served as Principal at Goldston Elementary School, Principal at Moncure School, and retired as Principal at JS Water School, after 34 years of service to his community. He attended Fall Creek Baptist Church, Bennett, North Carolina with his parents, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Goldston, North Carolina.
Jones is survived by two children, Susan Jones Hodges (Dan Hodges Jr) and David Larry Jones (Valerie Jones); four grandchildren, Josie Caroline Hodges, Lillian Jean Hodges, Dan Galen Hodges III and Makayla Lynn Cox; a service dog, Gretta; and many close friends and family who made his last year a joy.
Jones treasured time in person and on the phone with family, enjoyed the beach and lake life by entertaining family and friends, traveled extensively, read endlessly, and learned something new each day. He never met a stranger and built networks of friends through his love of cars, rental properties, and boating. During his younger life he inspired thought often expressing “What a man oughta do is…”…and in later years said “You can do it all, but you don’t have to do it all today.” He challenged those whom he loved and was the first to invite them to relax on the porch as well. Joe Larry will be remembered for his conversations and his unique benevolence.
The family will host a service in North Carolina for a later date and thanks Sumner Regional Medical Center for their loving care and Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee for their support.
Memorials should be directed to Samaritan’s Purse in Boone, North Carolina in honor of his years serving children, or to Antioch Baptist Church or Fall Creek Baptist Church.
