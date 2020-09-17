John A. Bruhn, age 78, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away from injuries sustained in an accident. John was the owner and operator of Bruhn and Bruhn Fire Protection. He was a former member of the Jaycees. Past charter member of the Spring Hill Rotary Club. He was an avid Braves fan and did precision shooting.
Survived by: wife, Pat Konig Bruhn; son, Michael (Allison) Bruhn; daughters, Terri (Ken) Jones and Julie (Jack) Linnerud; grandchildren, Hayden, Logan, Keaton and Kenna Jones, Loxton and Isabel Bruhn, and Adam (Elizabeth) Linnerud and Allie Linnerud; great-grandchildren, Ella Grace and Nash Linnerud; and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Dr. Mike Stalnaker officiating. Pallbearers will be Tommy Long, Bim Dial, Gary Davenport, Hayden, Logan and Keaton Jones. Memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059 springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.