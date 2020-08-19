John Andrew Smalley obit

John Andrew Smalley, age 70, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Aug. 14, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Verna Smalley. John was a 1967 graduate of Boyle High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He received his BA from John Carrol University in Cleveland, Ohio and later received his Master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia in Richmond 

He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Smalley. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Smalley of Brentwood, Tennessee; sons, Matt (Kristen) Smalley of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Nate Smalley of Los Angeles, California; granddaughter, Brianna Smalley of Spring Hill, Tennessee; nieces, Michelle (Steve) Von Berckefeldt of Fremont, California, Michelle (Frank) Kingerski of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania and Melissa (Bob) Montgomery; and nephew, Michael Smalley of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania 

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A private memorial will be held at a later date 

