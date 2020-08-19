John Andrew Smalley, age 70, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Aug. 14, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Verna Smalley. John was a 1967 graduate of Boyle High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He received his BA from John Carrol University in Cleveland, Ohio and later received his Master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Smalley. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Smalley of Brentwood, Tennessee; sons, Matt (Kristen) Smalley of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Nate Smalley of Los Angeles, California; granddaughter, Brianna Smalley of Spring Hill, Tennessee; nieces, Michelle (Steve) Von Berckefeldt of Fremont, California, Michelle (Frank) Kingerski of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania and Melissa (Bob) Montgomery; and nephew, Michael Smalley of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
