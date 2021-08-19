John Brian Taylor, age 48, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 28, 2021. He worked as an electrician with his dad at DMT Electric. Brian is preceded in death by his son, John Austin Taylor; brother, Dakin Marshall Taylor; maternal grandparents, Dudley and Bettie Stovall; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Elona “Princess” Taylor of Franklin, Tennessee; mother, Julia Stovall of Franklin, Tennessee; father, David Taylor of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Courtney Rowe of Lyles, Tennessee; sons, Jake (Angel Barnhill) Rowe of Lyles, Tennessee and Brandon (Desha) Rowe of Lyles, Tennessee; grandchildren, Hailey Burns, Leah Rowe, Evelyn Rowe, Stella Rowe and Elsie Rowe; nephew, Adam Taylor and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
