John F. Lee, Jr., succumbed to COVID-19 on Nov. 16, several days short of his 91st birthday. He was one of the lucky ones, able to die in the home he designed, looking out the window at the family farm. He was lovingly attended by his three children: Heren, Wilder, and Kenna. He was also survived by his brother Phil Lee and five grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Sally, with whom he shared a lifetime of world travels. His graceful architecture, gentlemanly nature, and mischievous sense of humor will be remembered by his extended family, friends, and the community of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin. Although, due to the pandemic, there will be no service, we ask that you take a moment to remember John Lee. 

