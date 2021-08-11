John Hamilton Flippen, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Aug. 5, 2021.
He had retired as a superintendent at the Ford Glass Plant where he worked for 38 years. He enjoyed collecting guns, knives and antique glass. He was a member of Franklin Community of Faith Church. Son of the late John Oden Flippen and Adelaide Neal Flippen.
He is preceded in death by, his wife of 57 years, Linda Buford Flippen, and sister, Eva Jane Bloom. He is survived by sons, John H. (Jennifer) Flippen II, and Joseph Flippen; brother, Thomas Flippen; sister, Mary Jackson; grandchildren, Tyler and Brad Flippen, Emma Jane (Nick) Gunatilleke, Peter (Keri) Robinson, and Philip (Sarah) Robinson; six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ronnie Johnson, Raymond Johnson and Jim Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are Walt Thomas, Stu Forst, Tom Fox, Kenny Daniel, Jody Spears, Scott Tyson, Richard Marable. J.D. (Punkin) Porter and Members of Franklin Community of Faith Church will serve as Honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
