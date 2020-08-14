John Henry Bianchini, age 73, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 13, 2020. He served with the U.S. 5th Special Forces as Sgt. 1st Class Green Beret during Vietnam. John was a pharmacist with the Veterans Administration for over 33 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Yoshiko Bianchini. John is survived by his loving wife, Louise Bianchini of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Toynia (Michael) Zongor of Franklin, Tennessee and Andrea (Jason) Rein of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; brothers, Don (Judy) Bianchini of Ft. Myers, Florida and Alan (Nancy) Bianchini of Worcester, Massachusetts; sisters, June Bianchini of Worcester, Massachusetts, Ann Bianchini of Franklin, Tennessee and Amy (Brian) Tokarz of Holdon, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Nicole Zongor, Amanda Zongor, Elizabeth Rein and John Rein; and many other loving nieces, nephews and family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Chaplain Aaron Menard will officiate. Graveside inurnment service with full military honors will take place 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willowbrook Alive Hospice.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
