John “Jake” Michael Harvey, Jr., age 18, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 1, 2021. Jake was a 2020 graduate of Franklin High School. He is survived by his father, John Harvey, Sr.; mother, Sondra Steele Harvey; sisters, Jessie Harvey, Haylee Harvey and Hannah Harvey; and grandparents, Neil and Mary McCracken, and William and Catherine Steele.
A memorial gathering will be held 4 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Rocketown Ministries, https://www.rocketown.org/jake A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
