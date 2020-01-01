John “Johnny” Edward Neff III, age 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Hot Springs Arkansas, Columbus, Ohio, and Baltimore, Maryland, passed away from end-stage Alzheimer’s disease on Dec. 28, 2019.
Born in Pikesville/Baltimore Maryland to the late John Neff Jr. and Norma Elaine Neff (Dodd.) John served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1964. He retired as Hub Manager from AmTote International. He took great pride in his sole 39-year career; a profound dedication to field management, supporting parimutuel wagering at numerous horse/dog/jai lai tracks across the country. John an avid golfer, adept at horse race handicapping, was always a kid at heart.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Valerie Neff (Gross); daughter, Sundina Jones (Stephen); son, Robert Neff (Lauren); step-daughter, Erika Callahan (Billy); brother, Robert Neff (Paula); sisters, Marilyn Watson (David) and Carol Lager. “PopPop” will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren; Noelle, Madison, Jake, Christopher, Noah, Lucas, Andrew, Grayson, Heather, Holly, Christian, Nicholas, Bill and Aiden; along with a very special bond with his Uncle Jack Dodd (Marian).
A private remembrance was held in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to ALZ.org or Caring Place, 101 Quapaw Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901 SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059
