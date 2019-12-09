John Keathley Miles, Jr., age 85, of Brentwood Tennessee passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Dec. 7, 2019.
John, a lifelong Tennessean, was born on Oct. 25, 1934, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late John Keathley Miles, Sr. and Mabel Howorth Miles.
John graduated from East High School in Memphis, received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi, and earned a master’s degree in Hospital Administration from Northwestern University. John began his career in 1957 with a hospital administration residency at Vanderbilt University Hospital, subsequently earning positions of Assistant and Associate Director where he initiated new programs such as recruitment and training of nurses to address nursing shortages. In 1976, he was named Associate Director of the University Hospital at the University of Tennessee. Due to his extensive network in hospital administration across the state by 1985, John was named as Executive Vice-President of the Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) working to support all member hospitals in areas such as licensing and providing quality care to all. He worked to set up the Virginia Insurance Reciprocal, allowing Tennessee hospitals to get liability insurance coverage. He served on the Tennessee State Licensure Board for licensing all healthcare facilities including nursing homes.
In keeping with his service to country and community, John served honorably in the Tennessee Air National Guard from 1958 to 1968 as Medical Administrative Officer, overseeing medical evacuation missions. He joined Rotary International in 1975 and has remained an active, dedicated member for 44 years in both the Brentwood and West Knoxville Clubs. He served in several positions including President of both clubs, District Governor, and other District positions. His dedication embodied the organization’s motto, Service Before Self.
John was a longtime member of Brentwood United Methodist Church where he was an active member and former president of the Wesley Forum Sunday School Class.
John was very proud of his family. He and Marian built a strong family foundation for their children that endures to this day. He had a special relationship with his three beloved grandchildren. He set the example and will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, service to others, honesty, fairness, building good will, and always trying to do what was beneficial for all.
John is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 60 years, Marian Geise Miles (formerly of St. Louis, Missouri); children, Donna (Darris) McCollum, Ann Arbor, Michigan, David (Tammy) Miles, Cabot, Arkansas, and Ralph (Stefanie) Miles, Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Katherine McCollum, Maria Rose Miles, and Craigan Miles; nephews, August (Kathy) Geise, Bruce (Danita) Geise; niece, Karen (Stephen) Frank; and special cousin, Roy A. Miles, Jr.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2019, at Brentwood United Methodist Church with Reverend Jeff Wilson officiating. His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service. Inurnment will follow immediately after the service at the church’s columbarium.
Active Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Wesley Forum Sunday School Class of Brentwood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley Forum Foundation at Brentwood United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com/deceased/John-Miles, (615)377-0775.
