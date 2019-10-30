John Lee Tomlin, age 95, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 24, 2019.
He was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. John Lee retired from CB Ragland and farmed in Williamson County his entire life. He never had children of his own, but he treated his nieces and nephews like they were his own.
John Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Tomlin; parents, Doss and Lera Mai Deason Tomlin; siblings, Katherine Tomlin, Ruby Poteete, Mildred Tomlin, Oakley Tomlin and Lois Givens. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment, Williamson Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
