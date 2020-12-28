John R. "Jack" Wainwright, 78, of Franklin, Tennessee and Hilton Head, South Carolina died in the presence of the Lord on Dec. 20, 2020.
He was born to the late John R. and Eloise Peterson Wainwright, Dec. 21, 1941 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Jack graduated from Rich Township High School in Park Forest, Illinois and earned a BS degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois in 1965 and an MBA from the University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois in 1987.
Jack was a “Fighting Illini” football player and a member of the University of Illinois 1964 Rose Bowl team. He retired from Sears Roebuck and Co. in 1994; He was the Executive Vice President of Arrow Products, Inc.; later a consultant with Computer Science Corporation and Wilson Learning Corporation. He co-founded The Hillary Foundation with Sir Edmund Hillary in 1983 and was President until 2000 and remained on the Board thereafter.
Jack was a deacon and active member of The Church of West Franklin, Franklin, Tennessee.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn, of 58 years; two sons; four grandchildren; Mike and Kim Wainwright of Franklin, Tennessee with granddaughter, Morgan; and Mark and Lashawn Wainwright of St. Charles, Illinois with grandchildren Noah, Anna and Luke; his sister, Marsha Blank of Florida; and sister-in-law, Judy Smith of Flossmoor, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his brother Mark (infant) of Reading, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of West Franklin, Franklin, TN at a later date.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
