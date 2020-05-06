John Stevenson Baskett, Jr., age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 3, 2020.
John worked for several years in the life insurance industry, covering territories all over the state, making many friends along the way. He worked for Professional Brokerage Service (PBS) and Ashe Brokerage.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Glenda Baskett and his brother, Bobby Baskett. John is survived by his children, John S. Baskett of Nashville, Tennessee, Susan (Rodi) O’Leary of Dublin, Ireland, Mary Elise Baskett of Franklin, Tennessee and Asher Baskett of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jacob and Ryder Baskett, and Rian and Carys O’Leary.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In John’s memory, memorials may be made to the Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203.
