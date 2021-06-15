John Wesley Sweeney, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away June 11, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. John was born in Williamson County to the late Joe Thomas Sweeney and Mary Rebecca White Sweeney. He was a retired truck driver with Durango Boot Company, served in the US Army, and was of the Baptist Faith.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Fay Underhill Sweeney; infant daughter, Ginger Sweeney; sister, Elaine Lackey; brother, Joe Frank Sweeney.
Survived by his sons, John Thomas (Pam) Sweeney and Timothy Dale (Wanda) Sweeney; daughter, Betty Jo Harrison; grandchildren, Tana, Jana and Mary Beth; great-grandchildren, Avery, Shawn and Chantel.
Services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday June 15, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be Monday from 4 – 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
