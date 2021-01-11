John William England, Jr, age 65, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee passed away on Jan. 8, 2021. Johnny was born in Rover, Tennessee on July 3, 1955. He worked as a CNC Machinist for Tangent Industries for many years. He was a loving, husband, father and the greatest Pop ever.
Preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Ethel King England and brother, Mike England
He leaves behind his loving wife of 33 years, Tammy England; sons, John William (John Marie Moore) England III and Jamie (Cyndi Biggerstaff) England; daughters, Sandy (Robert) Cornelison and Tabitha (Joey) Ervin; brothers, Ronny (Dee) England and Donny England; sister-in-law, Karen England; grandchildren, Prailey and John William England IV, Makiyla Newson, Jerred and Zoie England, Alexis Riner, Emma Kelly, Gracelyn Cornelison, Dylan Smith, Delaney, Josie, and Dalton Ervin; and great grandson, Forrest Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at the Carlisle Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
