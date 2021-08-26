Joleen Vai Soosemea, age 48, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2021. “Good MornTing!” with a loud laugh was always Joleen’s exuberant way of waking up her nieces and nephews at 4 or 5 in the morning. This was Joleen. She loved to make people laugh. She was fun to be with. But more than anything Joleen loved- hard. To the generation before her she was a daughter. To the generation she lived in she was a sister. To the generation that came after she was a mother. She was not perfect but she was perfectly loved. She leaves behind her loving parents, Rev. Faatuiese Savusa and Taumate Savusa; brother, Jaicob (Tina) Soosemea; sisters, Josephine (Mike) Thomsen, Joy Soosemea, and Esther (Otto) Thomsen; nieces and nephews, Bethany-Joy, Daniel, Moriah, Melody, M’Jahlee and Mike Thomsen, Liliana, Lyric and Lakelan Soosemea, Yurope Harris-Soosemea, Christian Tuito’elau, Halena, Lyana, Michael and Tiana Thomsen.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with Mark Rampulla officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will take place at Westminster Memorial Park in Westminster, CA.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
