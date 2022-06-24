Jon Anthony Duncan, age 72, unexpectedly passed away peacefully June 17, 2022, at his home in Burwood, Tennessee.
He attended Franklin High School and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin.He enjoyed gardening, tractors and NASCAR. He served in the United States Navy and the Reserves, retiring as a Captain. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burwood Cemetery Fund, 1775 Pope’s Chapel Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Polly Barker Duncan and Herman Taylor Duncan. He is survived by his brother, Joe Duncan of Seattle, Washington; sister, Beth Duncan Glasgow (Richard) of Columbiana, Alabama; loving and caring cousins; Judy Hayes, Larry Barker, Jerry Barker, Sandra Heyboer, Nancy Craig and friend Dawn Potts.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
