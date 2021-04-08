Jon Calvin, age 64, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed into the heavenly arms of his Lord on April 3, 2021. He was born in Aston, Pennsylvania to the late James Calvin and Margaret Sutherland Calvin. Jon was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He married his high school sweetheart, Becky, in 1977 and they shared 43 wonderful years together. He was a sensitive soul who showed love for those around him through his piano music and kind gestures. He served God in worship as the pianist at Christ UMC for over 20 years, and enjoyed playing keyboard for Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute band. He had a keen sense of humor that brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. He shared a special relationship with his daughters and two grandchildren, Samantha and Grady, who were the light of his life.
Jon leaves behind his loving wife Becky Calvin; daughters, Marisa (Ken) Jackson and Kristin (Adam) Dodd; grandchildren, Grady and Samantha Dodd; siblings, Gary (Joan) Calvin, Sandy (Joe) Maloni and Brett (Jackie) Calvin. Preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Calvin.
Funeral services, with limited seating, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church. Please contact the church if you want to reserve seating. To view a live stream of the service please visit www.christumcfranklin.org/calvin. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
