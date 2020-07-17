Jon-Michael Walter Koch III, age 25, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and former long-time resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Columbia, Tennessee passed away on July 14, 2020.
Jon was fun-loving and full of life. He was great husband to his wife Lauren and devoted father to his children Chloe and Kinzley. He was a great friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his grandmother, Selma Charlene “Maw Maw” Winders. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lauren Bauer Koch; children, Chloe Ashmore and Kinzley Koch; father, Jon Walter (Ashley) Koch Jr.; mother, Robin Winders; grandparents, Jon Walter Koch Sr., Lori Koch, Robert “Bob” Winders; siblings, Neal Latham, Tara Koch, Hope Koch and Willow Koch; special uncles, Justin Koch, Brian Winders and many other loving aunts, uncles, family members and friends.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jon Koch Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
