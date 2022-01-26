Joseph "Joe" Patrick Sappington, 67, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away in Nashville on Jan. 15, 2022. Joe was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee on April 16, 1954 to James and Muriel Sappington. He graduated Marshall County High School and The University of Memphis. Joe formerly owned Sappington’s Jewelry in Franklin, Tennessee. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lucretia Caldwell Sappington; his children, Kelly Leigh Dees (Greg) and their two children, Sawyer and Lila, of Red Banks, Mississippi; John Dean and his daughter, Katie, of Franklin, Tennessee; Sarah Adams (David) and their two children, Fletcher and Beckett, of Fairview, Tennessee; and Courtney Stewart (Lane) and their three children, Woods, Della, and Sloan of Franklin, Tennessee; his brother, Jim (Carol) Sappington of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; and his sister, Cindia Bivins (Stanley) of Lewisburg, Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held at Horton Park A/B from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Chapel Hill, Tennessee.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in the form of a contribution to the Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation Transplant Fund, 4220 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205 or www.saintthomasfoundation.org. Please indicate Joe Sappington.
Checks may be sent to:
Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation
4220 Harding Road Nashville TN 37205
● Please note the name of the individual memorial on check
Online gift may be made by visiting the Foundation’s website at
● Check the box to indicate the donation is a memorial gift
● Any gift made in the individual name of this memorial shall be designated
to the Transplant Fund unless otherwise directed.
If you have questions, please call the Foundation office at 615-222-6800
