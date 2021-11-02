Joseph Michael Palmaccio, age 56, died unexpectedly on Oct. 16 in Nashville while recovering from injuries following a motorcycle accident.
Joe was Nominated for six Grammy Awards and won four in the Best Historical Album category for Mastering: 1998’s The Complete Hank Williams, 2003’s Martin Scorsese Presents the Blues: A Musical Journey, 2004’s Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues 1945-1970, and 2014’s Bill Withers: The Complete Sussex and Columbia Albums. He was also recognized by the W.C. Handy Blues Awards, the 2019 Latin Grammys for Toda Pasa (Juan Delgado), and a 2016 Hungarian gold record for Rackák Menni Amerika.
Joe was born in rural South Carolina to native New Yorkers Joseph Palmaccio and Serafina Jodice. After the family moved to Libertyville, Illinois, he began his formal musical training at age eight, first as a trumpet player and later as a drummer. His love of music led him to record his first demo at Hedden West Studios as a teenager.
After completing a B.A. from Indiana University, he went on to work as a mastering engineer for Bonneville Broadcasting, PolyGram Records, Sterling Sound, and Sony Music Studios, before opening his own studio The Place…For Mastering in Nashville. Joe has over 600 mastering credits across diverse genres, but his work often featured rock and R&B.
Joe left New York for Nashville to pursue the dream of building a studio to his exacting specifications and, more importantly, to have more time to focus on his family. The move also allowed him to curate his prized drum collection and play with wonderful old and new friends in the area. Being an adjunct graduate professor at Belmont fed his soul as he served upcoming engineering talent. Upon his death, Joe was the president and chief engineer of The Place…for Mastering in Nashville where he enjoyed the variety of working with major labels and independent artists in both digital and analog formats. Concurrently, he rejoined Sony Music in 2019 at the Nashville office.
Joe was an innovator, entrepreneur, collaborator, educator, mentor, musician, host, and dedicated family man. PapaJo, as many knew him, had wisdom beyond his years and was beloved by all who knew him.
Joe leaves behind his wife, Alexandra Rockafellar; children, Maddie and Michael Palmaccio; sisters, Marguerite (Dan) Dadabo, Linda (Bruce) Becker, and Janet Palmaccio. Aunt Margaret Jodice and many nephews and nieces also mourn his loss.
