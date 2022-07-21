Joseph Thomas Grady, age 52 of Spring Hill, passed away July 15 at the Residence at Alive Hospice, in Nashville.
Joseph was born Sept. 25, 1969, in Passaic, New Jersey, to the late Anthony Robert and Margaret Mary Tuohy Grady.
He had a great sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh, tell jokes and have fun with family and friends. Growing up, and even into adulthood, he was always outgoing and friendly with everyone he met. He loved to get to know people and could engage them in conversation easily. He was dedicated to his work and spending time with others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Peter Grady.
He is survived by three children: Christopher Grady of Townsend, Tennessee, Kelly Grady of Jacksonville, Florida, and Cera Mess of Homosassa, Florida; 7 siblings: Patricia (Rick) Edwin of Hudson, Florida, Eileen (Dennis) McCarrick of Brandon, Florida, Jean (Robert) Sutton of Bradenton, Florida, Anthony Grady of Hopatcong, New Jersey, Michael (Joann) Grady of Randolph, New Jersey, William Grady of Spring Hill, and Daniel (Tracey) Grady of Landing, New Jersey; and three grandsons: Jayden Cardwell, Gregory McClellan and Camden McClellan.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, July 21, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be conducted Friday, July 22, at 10:00 a.m. at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Ln in Spring Hill/Thompsons Station. Private burial will be in the Spring Hill Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.