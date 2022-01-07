Josephine Melendez-Zayas, age 88, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Dec. 31, 2021. Survived by: husband of 74 years, Cristobal Melendez-Claudio; son, Alex (Catherine Burns) Melendez; daughter, Irma (Matt) Eichner; brothers, Ralph Zayas and Victor Zayas; sister, Sonia Santos; grandchildren, Christine (Bart) Magowan, Margaret (Jack) Bedont and Emily Melendez and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
