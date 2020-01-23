Josue Nandho, 16, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Josse was born in Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico on Jan. 22, 2003.
Survivors include his mother, Gumercinda Nandho; brother, Jesús Nandho; and grandmother, María Martínez.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 and 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday. Memorials can take the form of donations to the Josue Nandho memorial fund in Josse Nandho's loving memory.
