Joy Matthews McKnight, age 84 of Spring Hill, passed away July 26.
She was born in Pavo, Georgia. She worked as a Registered Nurse with Georgia Baptist Hospital; and also employed for 22 years with the State of Georgia as a Disability Adjudicator.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Maxine McLeod and James Hampton Matthews, husband, Harold Briggs McKnight, II, brother, Jimmy Matthews, sister-in-law, Joy Matthews.
She is survived by, son, Michael (Angela Flores) McKnight, daughter, Lynn (William) Rieger, sister, Kay O’Connor, grandchildren, Lauren (Robert) Mott, Briggs McKnight, Mary Rieger, Bo (Madeline) Rieger and great grandchild, Leon Mott.
A memorial service will be conducted at Grace Episcopal Church at 12 noon on Aug. 6. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Joseph N. Davis will be officiating.
Donations may be made to The Well Outreach (www.springhillwell.org) or InTown Collaborative Ministries (www.intowncm.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.